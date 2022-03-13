Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Down 60.2% in February

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the February 13th total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Shares of Gear Energy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 347,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,927. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.