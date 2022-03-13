TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Short Interest Down 58.7% in February

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the February 13th total of 876,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIXT stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.92. 100,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

