MA Private Wealth Has $370,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MA Private Wealth cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after acquiring an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after acquiring an additional 435,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $170.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,414,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average of $119.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

