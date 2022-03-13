Analysts Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) to post sales of $250.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.17 million to $253.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $220.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $82.03. The company has a market capitalization of $638.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,112,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 56,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

