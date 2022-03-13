Zacks: Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Post $0.96 EPS

Analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) to report $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.94. The Ensign Group reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,833 shares of company stock valued at $837,198. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.82. 182,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

