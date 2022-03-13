Zacks: Analysts Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. AdvanSix posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ASIX traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.61. 820,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $4,101,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 113.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

