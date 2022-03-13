MA Private Wealth Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,123,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 415.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 248,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,011. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $234.70 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

