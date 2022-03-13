Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PFLC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $13.35.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.
About Pacific Financial (Get Rating)
Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Financial (PFLC)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.