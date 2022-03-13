Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFLC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

