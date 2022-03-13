Short Interest in PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Rises By 100.0%

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS PAEKY remained flat at $$19.08 on Friday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91.
About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (PAEKY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.