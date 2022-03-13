Zacks: Analysts Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.06. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

CHH traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $135.43. 183,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

