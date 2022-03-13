Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRARY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €15.00 ($16.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($15.87) to €14.70 ($15.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of CRARY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. 469,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

