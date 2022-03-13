Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.93.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CRARY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €15.00 ($16.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($15.87) to €14.70 ($15.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of CRARY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. 469,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.16.
About Crédit Agricole (Get Rating)
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
