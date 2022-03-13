MA Private Wealth Buys 11,438 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.0% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.77. 1,588,956 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

