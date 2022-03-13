Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Ferro alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth about $22,995,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,466,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,132,000 after purchasing an additional 271,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ferro by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ferro by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 726,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 205,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. 538,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ferro has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro (Get Rating)

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.