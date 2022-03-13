Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($82.61) to €80.00 ($86.96) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $$25.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. Fraport has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

