Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($82.61) to €80.00 ($86.96) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $$25.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. Fraport has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $39.58.
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.
