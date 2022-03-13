Brio Consultants LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,439 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,707,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,814. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

