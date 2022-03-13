Analysts Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price at $25.70

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Integral Ad Science stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 662,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,272. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 226,470 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113,447 shares in the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

