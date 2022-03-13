The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5,902.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

TWN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. 4,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.9227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

