Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the February 13th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 218,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 209,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,677. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

