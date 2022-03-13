Analysts Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) to announce $416.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.87 million and the highest is $425.68 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $466.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TGI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 388,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,241. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

