Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Declines By 53.2%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the February 13th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.0 days.

Shares of NKRKF stock remained flat at $$16.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

