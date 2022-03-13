Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 989. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

