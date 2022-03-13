Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 989. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $48.65.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Wall Motor (GWLLY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.