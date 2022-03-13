Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in February

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ICNAF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.12. 25,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,140. Icanic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

Get Icanic Brands alerts:

Icanic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.