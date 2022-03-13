Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in February

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ICNAF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.12. 25,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,140. Icanic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.
Icanic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icanic Brands (ICNAF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.