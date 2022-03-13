GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GATX. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,461 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in GATX by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in GATX by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.93. 198,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,070. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.87. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $120.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average of $99.59.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that GATX will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

