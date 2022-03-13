Brio Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,618,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 32,548 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $94.00. 2,135,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,018. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83.

