WINk (WIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002396 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.43 or 0.00355228 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

