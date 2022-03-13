Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Short Interest Update

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the February 13th total of 6,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research firms have commented on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 6,408,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 76.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

