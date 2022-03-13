Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 56.9% in February

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PEMIF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 476,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,888. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

