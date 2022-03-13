Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 56.9% in February

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PEMIF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 476,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,888. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
