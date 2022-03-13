Brio Consultants LLC Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $7.60 on Friday, hitting $187.61. 34,657,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. The company has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.99. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.11 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.