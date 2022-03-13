Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Decreases By 62.8%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the February 13th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MSMGF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,733. Grid Metals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
Grid Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
