Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Decreases By 62.8%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the February 13th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MSMGF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 231,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,733. Grid Metals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

