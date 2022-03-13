Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

DIS stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,048,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $198.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

