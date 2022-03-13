bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $179,593.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $179,593.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.36 or 0.06604545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,688.58 or 0.99720895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041430 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

