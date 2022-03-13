Secret (SCRT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.93 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. Secret has a market cap of $750.59 million and approximately $19.93 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $4.60 or 0.00011848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.35 or 0.00248343 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004441 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034221 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 136.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.84 or 0.01579608 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

