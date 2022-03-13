Mina Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $693.30 million and $32.83 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.36 or 0.06604545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,688.58 or 0.99720895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041430 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 414,609,508 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.