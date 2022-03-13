Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

FSS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,650. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $26,654,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,341,000 after acquiring an additional 243,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after acquiring an additional 405,563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

