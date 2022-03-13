Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.4% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.73. 96,837,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

