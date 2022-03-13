Parkside Investments LLC Has $7.68 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,157 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 207,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Operations LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.29. 637,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,833. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.48.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.