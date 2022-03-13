Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.52. 277,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,872. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.43. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.