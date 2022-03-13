SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,266,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,162,368. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $71.48 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

