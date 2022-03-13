Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declines By 70.9%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the February 13th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BBDO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
