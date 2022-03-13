Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declines By 70.9%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the February 13th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BBDO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

