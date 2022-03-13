Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Decreases By 52.9%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BUI stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $23.79. 37,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,946. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 617.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

