Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the February 13th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CULP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CULP stock remained flat at $$7.83 during trading hours on Friday. 27,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Culp has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Culp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

