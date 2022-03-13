Parkside Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,587. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

