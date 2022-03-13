Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Target Price at C$23.92

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

TSE TPZ traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.66. 367,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,295. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.91. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.12 and a 12 month high of C$21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.14%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 472.73%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

