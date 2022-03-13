iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Position Boosted by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.99. 3,138,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,137. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42.

