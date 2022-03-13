The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $28.56 Average PT from Analysts

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

SKIN traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,848. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 13.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

