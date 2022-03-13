Parkside Investments LLC Buys 140 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.39. 535,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

