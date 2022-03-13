Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Down 68.3% in February

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the February 13th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 101,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000.

NYSE ARDC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.12. 93,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

