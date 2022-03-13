Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GXTG stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,832. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXTG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period.

