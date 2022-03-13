Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Up 91.9% in February

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the February 13th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hycroft Mining stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,380,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $7.47.

In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $7,192,008.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1,749.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,627 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

