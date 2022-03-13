Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the February 13th total of 261,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,347. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,970 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 353,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

